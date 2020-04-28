Sherwood Christian Academy talks senior graduation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy leaders said their seniors will have a graduation ceremony.
Headmaster Brian Dougherty said it will either be a virtual graduation or in-person graduation, but no decision has been made yet.
He has reached out to parents to get their input on the discussion.
Dougherty said it is important to make sure the seniors are celebrated.
“We just want to see what happens here in our community the next two weeks as things are opening back up. Hopefully, the virus will trend down and not trend back up. If we can do it in a reasonable time frame in person, we want to be able to do that for them,” said Dougherty.
Sherwood Christian Academy wants to encourage its students to finish the school year out strong.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.