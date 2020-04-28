Seacoast Banking: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) _ Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $709,000.
The Stuart, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.
The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.5 million.
Seacoast Banking shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $20.91, a decline of 25% in the last 12 months.
