Rain and Storms Return

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another delightful spring day with tons of sunshine and warm low-mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Our tranquil weather continues until a cold front slides across the region tomorrow. SPC has a Slight Risk for areas from Dougherty County west while the rest of SGA remains in a Marginal Risk of severe storms. Ahead of the boundary a squall line moves into SGA with damaging winds the main threat while hail and a tornado or two are possible as well. Not a widespread severe weather event as storms weaken overnight then move out early Thursday.
Behind the front drier and briefly cooler.Seasonal highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. The return to delightful spring conditions end as much warmer air arrives over the weekend. Feeling more summer-like as highs top upper 80s low 90s with lows only in the low-mid 60s.
