PRGX Global: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ PRGX Global Inc. (PRGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.
The business analytics company posted revenue of $36.8 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.96. A year ago, they were trading at $7.72.
