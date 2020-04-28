Phoebe’s Tuesday COVID-19 report includes 5 more deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In their daily numbers, Phoebe hospital system is reporting five more COVID-19 deaths.
As of noon Tuesday, these were all Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 2,266
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 79
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 22
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 73
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 20
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 115
- Total Negative Results – 4,578
- Total Patients Recovered – 1,694
In the last 24 hours, Phoebe received 94 test results throughout the health system. The hospital system said that number includes 81 negative results and eight positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
“In the last 24 hours, we admitted 25 non-COVID patients and seven COVID patients to our main hospital. That shows we are entering a transition period toward more typical operations. We also reported an additional five COVID-19 deaths today, and our thoughts and prayers go out to those families," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO.
Said Steiner: “We stand ready to continue to meet the healthcare needs of our community created by the pandemic, but we are also caring for a growing number of patients who have not been directly affected by the virus. We are currently involved in a detailed planning process to bring additional services back online as we focus on providing medically necessary treatments and procedures that patients may have delayed over the last month. Patient safety has been and will continue to be our top priority as we move forward.”
