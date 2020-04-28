Nucor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $20.3 million.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 99 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.
The steel company posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.32 billion.
Nucor shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 11%. The stock has dropped 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUE