Nashville family seeking help after tornado destroyed home

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville woman is left homeless after a tornado destroyed her home last Thursday.
“She’s grateful because she got her life out of it. Everything is gone but she was able to come out alive, so she’s thankful for that,” said Marilyn Nelson, the victim’s daughter.
Marilyn, who didn’t want to go on camera, told WALB what her 84-year-old mother, Betty, had experienced that day. She said that around 1:30, the winds started picking up and all of sudden, a tornado came towards the home. Inside the home was Betty and Marilyn’s grandmother. They both quickly hid in the tub.
In less than five minutes, everything Betty owned was gone.
“We had a couple of people, who we are thankful for, that came out and gave a helping hand. They moved out a lot of trees, but there is a lot of help that needs to be done. We need a lot of help,” said Nelson.
Betty wants to remain on the property and build up her home once again. Her grandkids are helping put tarp on the roof for leakage.
The property also has no electricity and the storm knocked down all the powerlines.
Marilyn said her mom is currently living in a hotel in Adel, all thanks to the Red Cross.
