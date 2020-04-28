Moultrie city leaders to test severe weather siren weekly

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie city leaders are taking action to better protect their community during severe weather events.
Starting Saturday, the Moultrie Fire Department will test their severe weather siren.
After Thursday's tornado, ensuring the siren is working has become crucial.
Fire Chief Jeff Thibodeau said each Saturday at noon the siren will sound.
Thibodeau said they’re testing it so frequently to give them ample time to fix the siren if it malfunctions.
“We want to make sure that we’re ready for anything that happens. That we give everybody an adequate warning if it’s time to seek shelter,” said Thibodeau.
Thibodeau said the weather impacts how far the sound travels.
He said as Moultrie grows, they’ll consider buying another siren to increase safety.
