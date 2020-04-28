GA Health Dept. and CDC conducting Covid-19 antibody testing survey

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An antibody testing survey is being done to help understand how many people may have already been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
Starting Tuesday, the survey will be in Fulton and DeKalb counties, but this testing could have the potential to go statewide.
These are the only selected counties to participate in the experiment for now.
Teams of public health professionals will visit randomly selected homes in those areas. Residents will be asked to participate in the health survey and provide a blood sample, which will be tested at a CDC laboratory for the presence of antibodies. Participation is voluntary.
The test can detect if a person was previously infected and perhaps never showed symptoms. The goal of the survey is to help learn how widespread the virus is and help with strategies to prevent further spread in the community.
Fulton and DeKalb counties were selected because community transmission of confirmed cases is still occurring.
WALB reached out to the Georgia Department of health to see if they plan on expanding testing in other Georgia hotspots like Albany and we are waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.