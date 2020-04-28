Four teens arrested in connection to Kevin’s Guns & Sporting Goods heist

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office confirms four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a gun heist at Kevin’s Guns & Sporting Goods in Tallahassee last week.
Lt. Tim Watkins with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says they were tipped off to a teen trying to sell one of the guns on Facebook. Watkins tells us the 17-year-old was arrested Saturday and three other teens were arrested Monday. Deputies are still looking for a fifth person.
Tallahassee Police responded to Kevin’s Sporting Goods in Tallahassee last Wednesday, and ATF later confirmed 46 guns had been stolen in the overnight burglary.
Capt. Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says three of the stolen guns have been recovered, but he fears the rest are now on the streets of Thomas and surrounding counties.
Watkins is encouraging anyone who bought one of the stolen guns to turn it over to law enforcement.
"If they have one of those guns bring it to the Thomas County Sheriff's Office or Thomasville Police Department and turn them in," Watkins said. "We're basically going to ask you three questions: Who'd you get it from? What time did you get it? And how much did you pay for it? Those people who turn those firearms in, we're not going to charge. If later we come knocking on your door, you might have a serious problem with ATF in your future."
Jones says right now, the teens are facing charges for possession of stolen firearms and it is not yet clear if they were actually involved in the April 22 break-in.
ATF and a group called the National Shooting Sports Foundation had previously announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.