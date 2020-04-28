First Citizens: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $57.2 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $5.46 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $433.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $402.4 million, topping Street forecasts.
First Citizens shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $370.03, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.
