DOT builds new Decatur Co. bridge

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The contractor replacing the old and narrow State Route (SR) 253 Spring Creek bridge plans to shift traffic the first full week of May.
The 1957 bridge is 12 miles southwest of Bainbridge, near the Seminole County line.
The new, wider bridge will be built adjacent to the existing structure so traffic will not detour off-site.
Drivers do need to be aware of a few changes. Traffic will shift, directed by signs, barrels and temporary barrier walls. This is scheduled to occur on or around May 5, subject to change based on weather, schedules of contractors, etc.
The speed limit will drop to 45 mph within the work zone. Lake Decatur Drive near the bridge will also close.
The new bridge will have two, 12-foot travel lanes and eight-foot shoulders.
The construction contract is $10.4 million and Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. is the contractor. Construction is expected to be complete in early 2022.
