DCSS adapts to changes amid coronavirus pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Schools across South Georgia are already trying to plan summer and fall semesters through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the school year ends and semesters wrap up, there’s no denying these past few months have been full of changes as the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) navigates schooling in the midst of a global pandemic.
“We know that this has been a challenge for parents on a lot of levels, and even students, having to adjust to a distance learning platform when it comes to education,” LaKisha Bryant Bruce, director of DCSS community relations, said.
Virtual learning comes with its own challenges, like making sure every student has access to computers and WiFi.
“So we started with high school seniors, then worked through the remaining grades to make sure that all students who needed a device had Chrome Books, and students who didn’t have access to internet in their homes were able to get WiFi hotspots,” Bruce said.
Bruce said this was particularly important for seniors to make sure they have all the needed credits to graduate.
“Because we wanted to make sure every single student had the opportunity to still be involved in the academic environment and try to make things as equitable as possible here in the community,” Bruce said.
Not every home has access to food either, meaning the school system had to start delivering meals to students. Now, they’re working on ways to keep the program going during the summer, as well.
“I am very confident we will continue feeding even throughout the summer. We have not finalized what the meal summer program will look like, but it will resemble what we’re doing at this time," said Bruce.
Bruce wants to remind parents to download the school district’s app and make sure you’re signed up for alerts. She said this is how you will be alerted to any upcoming changes for summer school and the fall semester.
