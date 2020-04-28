Colquitt Co. leaders open landfill for residents with storm debris

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County leaders are working around the clock to clear roadways and remove debris from people’s homes.
Colquitt County leaders have opened a landfill for residents to dispose of their storm debris, free of charge, until May 2.
Many people like Jeff Shores are already taking advantage of it.
“Oh, it helps a lot,” said Shores.
Shores said he already used the landfill a few times.
Colquitt County Administrator Chas Cannon said he’s seeing a lot of progress in their recovery efforts, due to experience.
“Well, unfortunately, we’ve had to deal with this many times in the past four to five years. So, we’re kind of used to this process, and our folks are used to this process. So we’ve got a system in place and kind of follow that system,” said Cannon.
Though he said they couldn’t do this without the help from the City of Moultrie and neighboring communities, like Thomas County, Cannon said there are upwards of 500 downed trees from the tornado and 800 miles of damage across the county.
“The good thing is it’s localized to some subdivisions, which are close together. So, you aren’t having to move throughout the entire county," said Cannon.
Officials hope to have all storm debris cleared by the end of next week.
If you go to the Colquitt County Landfill, 1816 Shade Murphy Road, to dump storm debris, county leaders said you’ll need to show proof of residency.
This service ends on May 2nd at 5 p.m.
