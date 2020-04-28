Archbold COVID-19 death toll now at 42

By WALB News Team | April 28, 2020 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 2:34 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The death toll of COVID-19 patients in the Archbold hospital system is now at 42, according the system’s latest numbers.

As of Tuesday, below are the COVID-19 numbers the hospital system has reported:

  • Total Positive Results – 392
  • Total Negative Results – 1,260
  • Total Positive Patients at Home – 288
  • Total Deaths – 42

On Monday, the hospital system reported 39 COVID-19 deaths.

Below are the numbers of Archbold’s Pinetree screening site:

  • Total Positive Patients – 152
  • Total Negative Results – 619

Below are the number of positive cases at each Archbold facility:

  • Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 29
  • Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
  • Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
  • Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
  • Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
  • Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
  • Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 23

