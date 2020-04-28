Archbold COVID-19 death toll now at 42

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The death toll of COVID-19 patients in the Archbold hospital system is now at 42, according the system’s latest numbers.
As of Tuesday, below are the COVID-19 numbers the hospital system has reported:
- Total Positive Results – 392
- Total Negative Results – 1,260
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 288
- Total Deaths – 42
On Monday, the hospital system reported 39 COVID-19 deaths.
Below are the numbers of Archbold’s Pinetree screening site:
- Total Positive Patients – 152
- Total Negative Results – 619
Below are the number of positive cases at each Archbold facility:
- Archbold Memorial Hospital Positive Inpatients – 29
- Brooks County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 0
- Grady General Hospital Positive Inpatients – 3
- Mitchell County Hospital Positive Inpatients – 7
- Glenn-Mor Nursing Home Positive Residents – 0
- Mitchell Convalescent Center Positive Residents – 0
- Pelham Parkway Nursing Home Positive Residents – 23
