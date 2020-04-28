APD looking for 4 men wanted in homicide; 1 arrested Saturday

By WALB News Team | April 28, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 1:48 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding four men wanted in a homicide that happened on Juniper Drive — the first 2020 homicide for the city.

APD is looking for the following suspects on the following charges:

  • Charles Bryant, murder and aggravated assault
  • Johnny Bernard Williams, murder and aggravated assault
  • Geno Johnson II, murder and aggravated assault
  • Tekoa Kohn, murder and aggravated assault

Kohn and Johnson were previously sought for questioning in the April 5 deadly shooting.

Tekoa Kohn and Geno Johnson II are two of four wanted in connection to a Juniper Drive homicide. (Source: Albany Police Department/WALB)

APD said on Saturday, Marqavious Mason, 19, was charged with felony murder.

Marqavious Mason was arrested in connection to a homicide on Juniper Drive. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Johnny Wright III, 18, was killed in the shooting incident, which happened April 5.

Anyone with information on the individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

