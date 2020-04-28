APD looking for 4 men wanted in homicide; 1 arrested Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding four men wanted in a homicide that happened on Juniper Drive — the first 2020 homicide for the city.
APD is looking for the following suspects on the following charges:
- Charles Bryant, murder and aggravated assault
- Johnny Bernard Williams, murder and aggravated assault
- Geno Johnson II, murder and aggravated assault
- Tekoa Kohn, murder and aggravated assault
Kohn and Johnson were previously sought for questioning in the April 5 deadly shooting.
APD said on Saturday, Marqavious Mason, 19, was charged with felony murder.
Anyone with information on the individuals’ whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
