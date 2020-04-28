Albany 9-year-old raising money to help church make masks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One little girl in Albany has raised over $200 for her church — all from selling lemonade.
Nine-year-old Emmaline Carpenter attends church at First Baptist Albany.
The money she has raised is going to them to help make masks.
Lemonade is not the only thing on her menu. She is also selling popsicles and snow cones.
Carpenter said the coronavirus is very serious and wanted to come up with a way to help the community in these uncertain times
“Recently, I just became a Christian and I am just trying to help out the community and trying to do my part as a Christian," said Carpenter.
Carpenter said she loves serving others and hopes to have her own bakery someday.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.