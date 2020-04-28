Albany restaurant prepares to open doors next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brain Kemp announced that many businesses could reopen their doors to the public Monday, including restaurants in the area like Locos Grill & Pub.
The restaurant’s owner Shawn Walter said since the COVID-19 pandemic business has been way slower than usual, and he’s since let go of many of his employees.
He said although he has a business to run, the safety of his employees, which he intends to hire back, and customers are his number one priority right now.
“We have opted out of opening up our restaurants today, when Governor Kemp came on and said that the guidelines had still not given, and I believe some of those guidelines might have been given out late Thursday night,” Walter said.
Some of those guidelines include enforcing social distancing, prohibit gatherings, require employees to hand wash sanitation and others.
“We got almost 50 employees here trying to figure out what we can do with them, how we can bring them back & keep them safe, and how to keep our customers safe,” Walter said.
He said right now everything is just too soon and people just aren’t willing or comfortable enough to risk their health. He said they will just prepare for their opening date next week.
“There is a lot that has to go on, because we have so many moving parts. So we are spending pretty much this week getting ready,” Walter told us. “I have in mind May 4th is a good day. I wanted to give it this week for more professionals to come out."
He said even after opening, he just wants Southwest Georgia to get back to how it used to be, but he understands it might take a while before we all can see some type of normalcy.
“None of us have ever been through anything like this, and I hope that everybody would never have to go through this again,” he said.
Locos, like many other restaurants in Georgia, are still offering drive-thru services.
