Albany neighbor speaks out about deadly Saturday morning shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany neighbor is speaking out after one man was shot and killed over the weekend and a suspect is now behind bars in the Dougherty County Jail.
Kay Newberry, 24, said that she is new to the area. She said she heard all the gunshots that happened Saturday morning, on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue, that later led to the death of 38-year-old Jakob Church.
“I was scared like, I was very, very scared. So, I came to my window to see what was going on and I just saw a lot of police and ambulance and stuff,” Newberry told WALB.
The shooting happened around midnight, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Church was shot and later died at the hospital.
Gavin Ivey, 21, was arrested in connection to Church’s death.
Police said Church and Ivey were arguing. Police also said Ivey left and came back with a gun and shot Church and the other victim.
Ivey was later arrested in Thomasville and was brought back to Albany.
Newberry said she heard the neighborhood was quiet but now, she is having second thoughts.
“I moved over here like a month ago. They told me that the crime rate was low, but this was the first incident I have heard over here,” Newberry said.
She said her biggest concern is for her daughter.
“When school actually starts, and the kids come back outside and you know potential people just ride by and probably want to disturb the neighborhood and stuff like that you know it’s crazy,” Newberry told WALB.
She said it gives her great satisfaction knowing a suspect is behind bars.
“To know that the suspect is in jail right now, that is great to know,” she said.
Ivey is being held at the Dougherty County jail.
He is facing felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession charges.
WALB reached out to Church’s family for a response following a suspect’s arrest but the family did not want to respond during these troubling times.
