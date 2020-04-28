Albany cleaner encourages all businesses to disinfect before reopening

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany entrepreneur is asking restaurants, homeowners, and business owners to make sure they are cleaning properly during the coronavirus pandemic; and before reopening doors to the public.
Owner of Southwest Georgia Professional leaning, Zedrick Ellison, said that he has been in the cleaning business for the past 10 years.
“Growing up, I have always been good at cleaning. I knew the concept. I knew what it took to get something clean and as I got older, my passion just got into cleaning," he said. ”What my business brings is, a more effective way of applying prevention that keeps the COVID-19 from spreading."
Ellison said the state is in a panic right now over the coronavirus. But he and his team of 6, have the tools to stop the spread, and their worries, all while serving the community they love.
“The safety of your employees, the safety of your clients, whether it is childcare or barbershops, nail salons, those are the priorities," Ellison said.
Dee Laster is the owner of I Can Dee Body spa. She’s worked with the cleaning service before, and recommends all owners take action and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I feel like business owners need to be proactive, especially if they have traffic with clients coming in and out, customers coming in and out. You don’t know where they have been, and you don’t know what’s going on. Just to make sure that good air quality in your building, good sanitation in your building is good, and just being proactive as a business owner,” Laster said.
Ellison said the cleaning procedure takes about 1 to 2 hours. They wear full-body gear to decrease their chances of exposure to the deadly virus while cleaning.
“You have a ventilation mask, we have the safety goggles and we have a covered outfit that just keeps up protected. That way we can continue to service the businesses,” Ellison said.
Ellison said they mainly look for a hotspot in the homes and in the businesses.
His target customers are those who have lost an employee to the virus or a family member who has or lost a loved one to the virus. He feels that they require his assistance the most.
“We are offering special discounted rates for those so that we can go in and sanitize and disinfect those businesses and homes making it safer,” he said.
Ellison said he is working with other janitorial services and their goal is to slow down the spread of the virus.
The cleaning company can be reached by calling 229-854-4451.
