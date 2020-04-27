Valdosta nurse back home after helping COVID-19 patients in New York

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia nurse is back home after battling COVID-19 on the frontline.
When things started getting bad in New York, Ashli Scruggs knew she was needed.
“No, I was not prepared for what I was going to see," Scruggs said.
She set out on a mission to help fight this pandemic, with about a 1,000 other nurses and doctors recruited across the country.
She’s a nurse practitioner with the Howard Center in Valdosta. Over the course of a decade prior, she was an ER nurse.
Scuggs arrived April 3 and she said the city was nothing like how she remembered it when she visited at 16.
“Streets were completely empty, Time Square had nobody, Central Park was empty. I went to Grand Central Station and there was nobody in there at all. It sheds some light on how New York came together and sheltered in place, I feel like it’s helped here with the numbers, ” said Scruggs.
Working 12-hour-long night shifts, she is in charge of admissions and continuing patients’ care at Roosevelt Island Medical Center. It’s a 350-bed facility that had been shut down since 2012 due to Hurricane Sandy. The mayor decided to revamp it and convert it into a recovery medical facility.
People transferred there are no longer on ventilators, they're improving but still too sick to go home.
“It’s like Disney World, these people are getting better, and a lot of us are in areas that there’s a lot of people not getting better. And where I am I get to congratulate somebody almost every day. ‘Hi you made it, you are getting better, you going to get to make it home in a few days.’ It feels great,” said Scruggs.
She said she hasn’t feared for her safety but has become very hyper-vigilant with excessive hand washing and showering, making sure she is wearing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment before her shift.
“The friends that I’ve made here and my coworkers have given me a hard time about leaving. All of them are staying longer. But I do have a job at home, I do have a family. Sounds like Georgia is going to need me pretty soon,” she said.
Scruggs is thankful for the support she’s gotten from the Valdosta community. She has received care packages with goodies and sanitation supplies. She’s been able to share them with coworkers.
Scruggs returned home this past Saturday and must now spend 14 days in quarantine before reuniting with family and friends.
