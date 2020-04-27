Thomasville gym reopens after Gov. Kemp’s announcement

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A gym is Thomasville is back open after Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement last week.
Even though this gym is back open, they said they’ve implemented a lot of changes to keep staff and members safe throughout the day.
Factor X Fitness Manager Megan Seay said as a small business in a small town, they reopened to benefit their members.
“We want them to stay healthy, we want them to stay in good spirits, so we decided that as long as we had a process in place to keep us safe and keep our members safe, we really didn’t a see a reason to not open,” said Seay.
The gym now has guidelines in place to keep the coronavirus away.
“We’re checking temperatures for anybody who’s coming into the gym. We ask them to wipe down their machines before and after. We’re also making sure to shut down our treadmills, ellipticals to where it’s every other one is closed down, so everything’s very sanitized and staying clean,” said Seay.
Seay said they also have disinfectant all around the gym for use.
A member at the gym for about 10 years, Dan Brown said he’s excited to be back.
“I was very happy about that. When I heard that they would finally open back up. I figured it wasn’t going to be too long, but it was very encouraging not only for myself but for others. We stormed to the gym because we were so happy about it,” said Brown.
Brown said the gym is always very clean, and he has no worries about sanitation.
Seay said they’ve also changed their hours from being open 24/7 to being closed from 11 p.m.-4 a.m. to clean the facility.
“Everybody that has come in has been so appreciative. Even with us opening, we haven’t had just this huge influx. We’ve had people just testing the waters and it’s been nice. It’s been good to see friendly familiar faces,” said Seay.
Seay said a lot of their members are happy to be back in the gym and feeling a sense of normalcy.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.