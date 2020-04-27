St. Teresa’s parishioners host parade to honor priest at Catholic church

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of one South Georgia Church made it their mission to see their beloved church leaders earlier Sunday--not letting COVID-19 keep them away.
Members of the St. Teresa’s Catholic Church organized a drive-by parade to show support for their priests, since parishioners have not attended church in over a month.
Pastor Raymond Levreault said throughout the day, people can still come by the church, outside, and still be in the presence of Jesus to pray.
Pastor Raymond has a message to thank those who came out to the parade.
“Just hang in there everybody, and this will pass. Out of everything, God is making good things, and good things will come out of this, especially in the faith of all of these people that drove by, and their families. Their family, faith, and foundation is just growing,” said Pastor Levreault.
“This virus has interrupted Holy Week for us, which is the high holy season, it interrupted Easter, and we are still in the Easter season, and it is going to go through at least the end of May,” said parishioner Angel Bradford.
Pastor Raymond said although they will not be having service inside the Church for now, he encourages people to continue to come outside to the church and social distance.
Members say the virus has really changed many of their traditions.
