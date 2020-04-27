Phoebe releases Monday COVID-19 numbers

“Over the last week, we received an average of one positive COVID-19 test result every hour of every day. That proves the virus is still spreading in our community. We’re glad that number is significantly lower than the average of five hourly positive results we were receiving four weeks ago, but the current numbers show COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon. We want the public to understand, while the situation is improving, we are still treating patients who are critically ill because of COVID-19, and, unfortunately, deaths continue to occur. Folks in southwest Georgia need to continue to take the threat from COVID-19 seriously,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.