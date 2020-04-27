Pelham City Schools distributes more than 17k meals

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Pelham City Schools distributed more than 17,000 meals since schools were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, another 5,000 meals were given to students in need.
School leaders said USDA asked them to cut down the number of times per week they deliver food.
This is an effort to minimize interactions to protect essential workers and families.
Instead of multiple pick-up days, they have curbside pick-up at the middle school each Monday.
Students get 10 meals for the week, a breakfast, and lunch each day.
Superintendent Floyd Fort said moments like these show they’re all in it together.
“Our parents are very supportive of what we’re doing and we’re trying to support them, not only with the instruction pieces to keep them learning but also with during this very tumultuous time but also to give them that nutrition as well,” said Fort.
Fort said any student is eligible to receive meals.
Pick-up starts at 11:30 in the morning every Monday.
He said they’ll continue the meal distribution until the end of the school year.
Afterward, the summer feeding program begins.
