Next round of severe storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very dry airmass is providing awesome spring conditions across SWGA. Sunshine and pleasant upper 70s provided a near perfect Monday. Almost a carbon copy tomorrow but warmer as highs top low 80s.
Yet another cold front is on the way. It'll bring rain and the threat for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The threat is low however the major threats will be damaging winds and hail and possibly an isolated tornado.
The front slides through early Thursday ushering in drier and briefly slightly cooler air. Feeling really nice for a few days with lower humidity seasonal temperatures. Following summer-like heat enters over the weekend. Highs top upper 80s low 90s as the dry conditions continue.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.