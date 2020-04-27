National Guard opens free Albany Coronavirus testing site

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Guard is setting up Cornavirus testing sites across the state, and Albany residents who want to be tested for the virus won’t have to leave town to be tested free.
The new Covid-19 drive through test site is on Mercer Avenue.
“Dougherty County, specifically Albany, was the epicenter at the time for the state of Georgia. So, the faster we can get these test results, I think it helps not only the Guard, but the community, to be able to contain the virus," said Officer-In-Charge Nicholas Barnett.
Georgia's Army National Guard is partnering with Augusta University, and the Department of Health as part of the statewide testing effort Governor Kemp announced on Monday April 20th.
“So folks from the community who have already pre-registered through the app can roll in and we get them checked in. In just a few minutes they are tested, minutes later and they are off-site and the whole process is 10 or 15 minutes," said Barnett.
Nicholas Barnett the officer in charge said results should come back within 48 and 72 hours. Barnett says you must check-in first by using the Express Care App.
“If they don’t already have a scheduled appointment, we will prompt them to the phone number or use the app, or make them speak to an Augusta University physician over the phone. It doesn’t cost them anything,” said Barnett.
The testing center is behind Albany Civic Center. However, you must enter at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and Front Street.
The National Guard is encouraging everyone in the community to come to this site. The site will be open from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. every day until further notice.
There is also a testing site in Tifton, open Thursday and Friday; from 10 AM – 3 PM weather permitting, at the Tift County National Guard Armory, 3111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton, GA 31794.
Additional testing information:
