Leesburg restaurant decides dining area to remain closed during pandemic

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - All eyes are on Georgia as the state becomes one of the first in the nation to reopen restaurants.
“Today, and for the next week or so, we are going to watch the COVID-19 and see if (cases) are going to sky rocket, which if they do not sky rocket and everything be normal in the cases drop, then we will intend to open up more," Chris Barnes, Big Chris restaurant owner, said.
Barnes, has over 20 years in the restaurant industry. He said now more than ever he has had to make major changes at his restaurant.
“These are trying times for us now. Now being 47, I have never seen these things happen in the United States of America and everyone has crossed the land, but I have never heard about that here," said Barnes.
Barnes said in the past two years, he has moved locations to serve more people.
“We moved to a bigger spot to have sit-in dining and now to have it taken away, not by nothing we did ourselves but just a part of the nature that is going on in this country and this culture right now," said Barnes.
Despite Gov. Brian Kemp allowing restaurants to open dining areas on Monday, Barnes said he is waiting on safety equipment.
“I am planning on getting the screen, the protection, the clear thing that drops down from the ceiling. I talk to my food provider and they are providing them now," said Barnes.
Barnes said he really wants to open up his dining area.
“It is hard to love to cook and have nobody to feed," said Barnes.
Barnes will continue to serve people through drive-thru and take-out until further notice.
