Kemp, faith leaders to hold Day of Prayer service

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp will join Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, and faith leaders from across Georgia in holding a Day of Prayer service in the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol at 10 a.m.
As the state continues to battle COVID-19, Kemp, Duncan, and Ralston are calling on all Georgians and members of the faith community around the state to participate by posting videos of their prayers on social media throughout the day.
WATCH LIVE:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.