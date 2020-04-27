Kemp, faith leaders to hold Day of Prayer service

Kemp, faith leaders to hold Day of Prayer service
Gov. Brian Kemp (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Source: Brynn Anderson)
By WALB News Team | April 27, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 10:03 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp will join Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, and faith leaders from across Georgia in holding a Day of Prayer service in the rotunda of the Georgia State Capitol at 10 a.m.

As the state continues to battle COVID-19, Kemp, Duncan, and Ralston are calling on all Georgians and members of the faith community around the state to participate by posting videos of their prayers on social media throughout the day.

WATCH LIVE:

Statewide Day of Prayer

Posted by Governor Brian Kemp on Monday, April 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.