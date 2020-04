Cool to mild and tons of sun will make for a Marvelous Monday. Tuesday will be terrific with a cool start and warmer end and some high cloudiness. A cold front approaches Wednesday PM. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by the evening. There’s a Marginal Risk of Severe Storms. Cooler and drier Thursday. We warm this weekend to Summer standards. Highs reach the lower 90s by Sunday. Get ready to get sweaty.