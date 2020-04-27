’Fear is just crippling us’: Albany barbershop reopens after Kemp’s executive order

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -With COVID-19 still spreading across the state, many business owners are worried about the possible health risk of reopening.
“Honestly had I not opened when we did open, I am not sure we would have a business to come back to," Carlos Davis, owner of CUT-ology, said.
Davis said his clientele has grown since reopening.
“Cutting hair, you know is really therapeutic for people. You know, it builds the confidence and what do you need right now during this pandemic is confidence. So, that is why we are seeing the flexibility of more new people," said Davis.
Not only has Davis gotten new clients, he said there has been a change in demographics in and out of his predominantly African-American shop.
“But since this has happened, it has flipped. We have seen 90 percent Caucasians and 5 percent African-Americans," said Davis.
Because of the pandemic, Davis said many of his customers have fear and anxiety of coming in to the shop.
“The numbers are hurting us more than anything else, so I get it, you know. You know, it is just a different day that we are living in, I don’t know if we will be back the same again. Fear is just crippling us," said Davis.
Davis said he wants everyone to know that despite the numbers, he will be glad to serve everyone.
“So, it doesn’t matter if you’re are black, white or Chinese. It doesn’t matter. If you have hair, we will cut it," said Davis.
Davis told WALB that law enforcement has been in and out of his shop, making sure they are following the guidelines from the CDC and Governor Brian Kemp’s orders.
Davis said he will continue to properly sanitize his shop throughout the day and he will be taking appointments only for the next few weeks.
