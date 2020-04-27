Downtown Thomasville restaurants participate in ‘sausage stimulus program’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia restaurants are banding together to help each other during this time.
Locally-owned restaurants are receiving extra love this season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting small businesses hard, one restaurant decided to help.
“When a plate of food goes out, it’s usually the protein that’s the most expensive component of it,” said Tally Mac Shack Restaurant owner Justo Cruz.
They teamed up with Registers Sausage CEO Ben Kaempfer to start the “Sausage Stimulus Program.”
They're giving away free cases of a new jalepeno-cheddar smoked sausage to restaurant owners.
With the meat, restaurants are encouraged to make a dish with it, sell it and then keep the earnings.
“If we can add a little something, you know give some restaurants some sausage, it really just goes to help and support the places that we love,” said Kaempfer.
Starting with businesses in Tallahassee, Fla., they decided to help their neighborhood friends in Thomasville as well.
Restaurants like Liam's, Sweetgrass Dairy and Cheese Shop, Empire Bagels, as well as Publix, Bob and Jeff's IGA Supermarket and so many others agreed to participate in the program.
“Because you guys have so many unique and eclectic restaurants, so it made sense for us to reach out and say, these are places we love to frequent, these are mom and pop places who are really pushing the envelope of entrepreneurship,” said Cruz.
Cruz said feedback from customers has been through the roof.
Liam’s Restaurant owner Rhonda Foster said they’ve added a shrimp and sausage boil, and it’s been a hit.
“Their creativity and generosity during this event has shown the camaraderie that exists in our industry, guests from not only Thomasville, but the surrounding communities have been very supportive and we are forever humbled and grateful,” she said.
“Just to be a small part of the hope that exists and the families that are coming together, we’re just humbled and honored to be a part of that story,” said Kaempfer.
The unique idea is also getting attention on social media with diners posting pictures of their dishes using #SausageStimulus.
