Colquitt County Packers give back to the community

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County High School Head Football Coach Justin Rogers said the Packers are a part of one of the most supportive communities.
Melissa Rogers, a special education teacher at Colquitt County High School and Justin’s wife, created an initiative to be more involved in the community.
“I see all these people go overseas and help other countries. We have enough things here in our country, in our communities, where we can help and do things for the people here," said Melissa.
With coronavirus putting many aspects of life on hold, the Rogers were uncertain when their “Packer Missions for Moultrie” would start.
Then a tornado ripped through parts of Colquitt County.
At a time where the community is vulnerable, the Packers took action.
“We were able to help out 30 houses on Saturday with our group. But man, you had First Baptist out there with a bunch of groups out there working. You had other members of the community out there working. By no means was it just us. There were a lot of people rallying together to help others,” said Coach Rogers.
Melissa said it’s crucial they find ways to show their gratitude for their community.
“I think it’s so important for them to be out in the community and help. And like you said, if you want to be blessed, you have to be a blessing to others," said Melissa.
Coach Rogers said he hopes what they accomplished over the weekend will encourage the players to continue giving back to their community, even after their football careers end.
“When they do it, and they get done doing it, you see the smile on their face. They have that feeling of accomplishment. And they have that feeling, ‘Man I did something positive here and gave back,’ and that’s rewarding in itself," said Coach Rogers.
They hope to get other sports involved so this initiative can be exercised throughout the year.
