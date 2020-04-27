Chehaw officials talk park’s future

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Though the pandemic caused Chehaw Park to close down, park officials said they’re still doing everything to make sure the animals and park are ready for when they can reopen.
Executive Director Tommy Gregors said very few people still work inside the park because of COVID-19.
“We still do have to care for the animals, do feedings, do health checks, all of those things during the day. So, we have had limited staff on site," said Gregors.
Gregors said Chehaw is still doing Facebook lives everyday with families, so they can still enjoy the park while staying home.
“This would have been one of our busiest times of the year having school groups visiting the park and the venues. We still have a lot of students doing at home learning and this gives an opportunity to still provide some of that program to those," says Gregors.
Gregors said the park is constantly cleaning and will continue to do so when they’re open in the future.
He said they were already taking precautions before the virus because so many people visit the park every year.
“Chehaw particularly, it is primarily outdoors, and you can maintain distancing. We will be watching some of that as the groups come in. You got some family groups that would tend to stay together and there is going to be supervision for those," said Gregors.
Gregors said Chehaw will open back up once they feel it’s safe to do so.
