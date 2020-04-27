Albany’s community farm table still going strong

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Flint River Fresh and Market Produce have a community farm table every Monday and Wednesday.
It's located at the Community Garden in the 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Flint River Fresh Executive Director Fredando Jackson, better known as “Farmer Fredo,” said you can pre-order produce and then pick it up.
Jackson said they do this to practice social distancing and make sure everyone stays safe.
“They follow me on Facebook, go to online order form and then they submit their orders. So, when Monday comes, or Wednesday comes, it is a curbside service, so people show up with their receipt and say their name. We have their produce already prepackaged and ready to put in either in the back seat or trunk of their cars," said Jackson.
