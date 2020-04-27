Albany murder suspect arrested in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man charged with murder in connection to a Saturday morning shooting was arrested in Thomasville, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Gavin Tyriq Ivey, 21 was taken into custody Monday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
APD responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue. The victim, Jakoby Church, 38, died at the hospital.
The preliminary investigation found the victim, along with three other gentlemen, were playing cards and someone knocked on the door. Church answered the door and the two men entered the house. Church and one of the men went to a bedroom, and a short time later, his guests heard several gunshots. After the gunshots stopped, the man ran out of the room with a gun then shot another victim multiple times.
The two men drove away, according to APD.
The APD Gang Task Force, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Thomas County and Grady County sheriff’s offices, assisted with the arrest.
“The Albany Police Department appreciates all their assistance,” an APD spokesperson said.
Ivey will be brought back to Albany Monday night for questioning.
