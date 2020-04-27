Albany Humane Society offering virtual visits for potential adopters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While Albany Humane Society’s shelter is closed, they’re doing virtual visits for potential adopters.
May Gillespie with the Albany Humane Society said they have 36 dogs and a few cats that need forever homes.
Gillespie said you can go to their website to see the dogs available for adoption or fostering.
If you find a dog you’re interested in, call the humane society to set up a virtual visit.
Gillespie said now’s the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal.
“It gives you the perfect bonding time. It gives you time to train your dog, there is no reason your dog shouldn’t be trained. You can see if this dog really fits your family or if you really do want a dog or cat. It also gets the dog or cat out of the shelter," said Gillespie.
Gillespie said many of the dogs and cats have been taken across the country to get adopted.
[ Phone: (229) 888-7387 ]
