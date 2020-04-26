Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina sees 8 new coronavirus deaths, 180 new cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health officials in South Carolina on Saturday announced 180 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday said that means a total of more than 5,250 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 166 have died. The agency said a previously reported death from Florence County has been confirmed and added back into the state’s total. Eight of the deaths reported Saturday were elderly victims, and one was middle aged.
FREDERICK DOUGLAS-WALKING STICK
Abolitionist Douglass walking stick added to SC museum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina State Museum is now home to a walking stick given to abolitionist Frederick Douglass when he visited Charleston in 1888. Douglass escaped slavery before the Civil War and spent his life trying to abolish slavery. After the Civil War, he made speeches including an 1888 tour in Georgia and South Carolina. At Douglass’ stop in Charleston in March, an African American militia unit calling themselves the Douglass Light Infantry, gave him the engraved walking stick. It will be added to the historical artifacts at the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC flea markets reopen with promise to put virus safety 1st
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Flea markets in South Carolina are next up as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to slowly reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic. A number of flea markets in the state are going to open this weekend and they promise it won’t be the typical experience of crowded aisles and vendors crammed right next to one another. The owners of flea markets like the Jockey Lot in Anderson and the Barnyard Flea Markets in Greer and Lexington promise to limit traffic through the market to one direction, encourage vendors to wear masks and practice social distancing, and in some cases limit the number of stalls selling merchandise.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
Deadly April SC storm had strongest tornado since 1995
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years now also includes the strongest tornado to hit the state since 1995. The National Weather Service in Charleston upgraded the April 13 tornado that killed five people in Hampton County to an EF-4 twister with winds estimated at 175 mph. Meteorologists said Friday that they further studied the damage to a two-story home whose roof and walls were all but demolished. EF-4 is one step below an EF-5 tornado, which is the strongest recorded. South Carolina has never had an EF-5 tornado. Twenty-five tornadoes hit South Carolina on April 13, killing nine people.