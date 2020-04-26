Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the right calls, Tom Brady was a big winner in the NFL draft. The Bucs bolstered protection for the six-time Super Bowl champion, acquired a ball-hawking safety to improve an ascending defense, and even added a couple of more playmakers to an already potent offense. The team believes Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Minnesota receiver Tyler Johnson are capable of contributing as rookies. The team was already basking in the glow of signing Brady and trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski this offseason.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins this week have added 11 draft picks, including a potential franchise quarterback, and a veteran running back. Even so, they may still be at least a year away from playoff contention. That’s partly because last season’s team was so bereft of talent, and partly because of the type of players Miami drafted, especially with the top two picks. Neither is likely to start when the 2020 season begins. That includes No. 5 overall choice Tua Tagovailoa, who is still recovering from a hip injury that ended his Alabama career in mid-November.
UNDATED (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars put more emphasis on character during the NFL draft. The team chose a number of team captains in hopes they will lead to an improved culture — and more wins. Jaguars fans have seen it before, though, so they have to be skeptical. Former general manager Gene Smith took a similar approach between 2009 and 2012, placing a premium on integrity. Jacksonville failed to finish above .500 in any of those years. General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone hope to have better results.
MIAMI (AP) — Running back Matt Breida has been traded to the Miami Dolphins by the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick. The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz. Breida, who is from Brandon, Florida, averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last year he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games. Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019.