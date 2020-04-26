Court allows abortion services to continue in Tennessee during pandemic

“This ruling means women in Tennessee can continue to access time-sensitive, essential abortion care. Everybody’s situation is different and people should be able to make their own decisions about continuing or ending a pregnancy in conversation with their loved ones and health providers, without government interference,” said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, in the release. “We need our politicians to be working to protect the health and safety of our community, not using the pandemic to attempt to ban abortion. We hope with today’s ruling that the governor hears that message loud and clear.”