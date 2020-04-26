2020 Census: Taking the time to complete the Census forms

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -While some may have more downtime than usual, it is an opportunity to take a few minutes and complete your 2020 Census form.
The County Clerk said the forms have been mailed out in Tift County.
You can return them as instructed on the form or online using your census ID number that arrived in the mail.
Several events and opportunities that were planned to inform people about the importance of the census have been canceled due to coronavirus.
Miriam Jordan, County Clerk for Tift County, said filling out these forms can make a difference in funding.
“Well, you know, the Census, it funds the SNAP program, it funds Medicare and Medicaid, it funds the free and reduced lunch program. The developer looks at it and sees, you know, is this the place that would support my business,” said Jordan.
Less than 60 percent of Tift County residents have completed their forms and the county is asking for 100 percent completion.
