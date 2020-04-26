Albany restaurant, JC Wings, not reopening dining services on Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Gov. Kemp plans to reopen dining services with certain restrictions as early as Monday.
“We closed our dining area, we are only doing thru only at the 803 West Broad Avenue location. East Broad Avenue location is closed due to not having a drive-thru. So, we are currently just doing the drive-thru and the food truck,” said JC Wings owner, Jeffrey Coleman.
Coleman said despite the governor’s plans, he will continue to provide service to-go at his restaurants and operating through his food truck.
“Our food truck is mobile, so it is available to any areas that need service, catering service, volunteer work, and also helping the public," said Coleman.
Coleman said his food truck has come at perfect timing, as a restaurant owner he says it is his top priority to keep his staff and customers safe.
“At this time, we are keeping our customers safe, making sure we continue to follow the 6-foot rule, and making sure our employees get their temperature checked to make sure there are safe,” said Coleman
The Department of Public Health is requiring all restaurant owners to follow strict guidelines. Coleman says all his employees are aware of the criteria.
“We make sure we follow guidelines that are out there for the coronavirus and for the Department of Public Health. We make sure our employees are aware of all of the criteria that it takes to make sure that our customers are safe and that can feel comfortable eating with us," said Coleman.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.