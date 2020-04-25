Recycling sites in Albany now closed on Saturdays

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Both recycling center sites in Albany will be closed on Saturdays until further notice, according to the Solid Waste Division.
They also say residents should not leave items outside or around the closed gates over the weekends.
Residents can drop off items at the sites Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The recycling drop off sites are:
- 2521 Meredyth Drive (Next to Fire Station #6)
- Front Street/Mercer Avenue (Behind Civic Center)
