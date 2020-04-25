‘Ready to go’: Dougherty Co. leaders clean, prep facilities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -County buildings could potentially publicly reopen in the coming weeks.
County facilities management tells us they are intensively cleaning buildings right now.
That includes the Judicial Building and Public Libraries to get them ready for public use again.
Heidi Minnick with the county’s facilities management department said once reopened, visitors should be safe inside of the buildings.
"We take a lot of pride in ensuring that they [facilities] have a neat appearance and cleanly. They should know that we’ve used this time that we’ve had the buildings closed to ensure that everything is clean sanitized, ready to go,” said Minnick.
The county recently made an investment in fogging machines.
The machines completely sanitize different areas in buildings.
Heidi tells us this is helping with their efforts to clean during the COVID-19 crisis.
She adds staff is also wearing masks for safety.
