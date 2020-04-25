National Guard, Augusta University bring COVID-19 testing site to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Army National Guard is getting ready to open a COVID-19 testing site in Albany.
Georgia’s Army National Guard partnered with Augusta University to kick off their first COVID-19 testing site in Dougherty County.
It opens on Sunday.
"The intent is to test as many people as we can,” Captain Jordan Clower said.
Captain Clower said they are still getting set up for Sunday.
It will be located on Mercer Avenue. That’s behind Albany Civic Center.
However, you must enter at the intersection of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and Front Street.
"There are signs and arrows kinda directing you in the right direction,” said Clower.
You must also check-in first by using the Augusta Health ExpressCare app or calling the hotline at (706) 721-1852.
The screening will be from 2 p.m until 6 p.m.
They say they plan to run the site for as long as needed.
“We’re just here to help. We’re just here to assist. I know Albany was a heavily hit area with COVID-19 so we wanna do our part in helping get people tested" said Captain Clower.
Once it’s open, Dougherty County leaders said this will be the third public COVID-19 testing site in the county.
"Nothing different, we’re just trying to assist as much as we can,” Clower added.
Augusta University is handling testing.
Captain Clower said test results should come back within 72 hours.
