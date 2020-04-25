Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC flea markets reopen with promise to put virus safety 1st
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Flea markets in South Carolina are next up as part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to slowly reopen the state during the coronavirus pandemic. A number of flea markets in the state are going to open this weekend and they promise it won’t be the typical experience of crowded aisles and vendors crammed right next to one another. The owners of flea markets like the Jockey Lot in Anderson and the Barnyard Flea Markets in Greer and Lexington promise to limit traffic through the market to one direction, encourage vendors to wear masks and practice social distancing, and in some cases limit the number of stalls selling merchandise.
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
Deadly April SC storm had strongest tornado since 1995
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years now also includes the strongest tornado to hit the state since 1995. The National Weather Service in Charleston upgraded the April 13 tornado that killed five people in Hampton County to an EF-4 twister with winds estimated at 175 mph. Meteorologists said Friday that they further studied the damage to a two-story home whose roof and walls were all but demolished. EF-4 is one step below an EF-5 tornado, which is the strongest recorded. South Carolina has never had an EF-5 tornado. Twenty-five tornadoes hit South Carolina on April 13, killing nine people.
Coroner: Toddler dies from injuries in crash that killed mom
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A coroner in South Carolina says an 18-month-old girl died early Friday morning from injuries sustained in a crash that killed the toddler's teen mother earlier this week. The Spartanburg County coroner tells news outlets that Dallas Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital in Greenville. South Carolina Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Kurshay Jackson died at the scene of the crash Wednesday morning. She was driving with her daughter and two young siblings when her car crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. The 8- and 9-year-old siblings and the other driver were hurt and taken to a hospital.
10-digit dialing becomes mandatory in 803 region
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Starting on Saturday, South Carolinians in the 803 area code will have to dial those three extra digits to make a call. The 10-digit dialing requirement is going into effect April 25 because starting in May, a new 839 area code will be added to the region. The 803 area code covers York, Lancaster, Chester, Lexington, Richland, Fairfield and Kershaw counties. The new area code will only affect brand new phone numbers. The 839 area code will be the fifth in the state, joining 864 in the Upstate, 803 in the Midlands and 843 and 854 along the coast.
Perks approved to move Carolina Panthers practice HQ to SC
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina has approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site. News outlets report the York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during the virtual meeting Monday. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Panthers will continue to play games. The council says the deal will give the team a break from property taxes for 20 to 25 years.