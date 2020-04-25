Is Georgia seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the number of cases daily, and then the agency categorizes them by the date of the tests. Friday, the state reported 264 new cases in the noon update, but the cases are from multiple days.
Of them, 251 are from tests given between April 14 and April 24. The others are from tests done before April 14. The state does have a chart with the cases by date. Based off the chart, the peak is April 14, when we saw 843 cases.
Under White House guidelines, the state needs to continue a downward trajectory in new cases or percentage of positive tests for 14 days before reopening.
The testing percentage is hard to track given how long some tests take to get back. The cases are going down since April 14, although we are still seeing a significant number of new cases. The state is testing about 5,000 people per day for the last 10 days.
The state updates the daily totals every day at noon and 7 p.m. The chart showing the number of new cases is updated each time. Tests are coming in more quickly, but you still should not read too into the numbers since April 21.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.