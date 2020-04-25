Forecast: Mainly quiet, cooler Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The quiet, but warm weather prevails into Saturday evening. Overnight, increasing clouds with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday will feature a slight morning chance of a shower or two. Otherwise, morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s.
High pressure dominates late Sunday through next Wednesday.
Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s on Monday under a sunny sky. We’ll see warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s under plenty of sun. Shower and storm chances arrive late Wednesday and continue into Thursday morning. Highs will top out near 80 on Thursday with a gradually clearing sky.
High pressure settles in once again for Friday and Saturday.
Highs will top out in the low 80s on Friday and mid to upper 80s on Saturday with plenty of sun.
Overnight lows remain in the 50s for the next 7 days.
Enjoy!
