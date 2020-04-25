1 dead, 1 injured in Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after one man is dead and another is injured in a shooting that happened Saturday morning around midnight on the 2000 block of West Broad Avenue.
Jakoby Church, 38, died at the hospital, according to police.
Police said an argument between Church and the suspect led to the suspect leaving the residence, coming back with a firearm, and shooting the victims.
The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
