DCSS changes meal deliveries to only three days a week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System will soon make fewer trips out to deliver meals, but officials say that doesn’t mean that anyone will miss out on meal opportunities.
The district said they will offer the same number of meals it currently is providing but in fewer days, according to Superintendent Kenneth Dyer.
The buses will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, delivering multiple days worth of meals each time.
The change will start on Monday.
“It’s pretty simple,” Dyer said. “Buses that run on Monday will have enough meals for everyone to receive one breakfast and lunch each for Monday and Tuesday. The buses that run on Wednesday will have enough for Wednesday and Thursday, and the ones that run on Friday will have enough to get families through the weekend.”
The school system said the move will ensure that children in the community don’t go hungry while the community remains under shelter-in-place guidelines and schools are closed for in-person instruction.
The district continues to urge those who do wait at bus stops for the meals to practice social distancing and wear masks.
For routes and times, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.